22 August 2025 Build 19700778 Edited 22 August 2025 – 15:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Stuff
    • Short tilted target stand
    • 6 new decals for your targets (gun, knife, hands and others)
    • Access to Scanned Bays now require a logged in account

  • Bug Fixes
    • WSB generate should respect edited values and not auto calculate again
    • Fixed, after stopping by clicking on X full screen mode, should reset loop button text
    • Hitting enter after entering text will close text dialog

