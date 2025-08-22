- New Stuff
- Short tilted target stand
- 6 new decals for your targets (gun, knife, hands and others)
- Access to Scanned Bays now require a logged in account
- Short tilted target stand
- Bug Fixes
- WSB generate should respect edited values and not auto calculate again
- Fixed, after stopping by clicking on X full screen mode, should reset loop button text
- Hitting enter after entering text will close text dialog
- WSB generate should respect edited values and not auto calculate again
New Decals for targets, Short Tilted stands
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1701371
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1701373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update