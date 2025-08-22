The main download branch is now the HDRP version of the game as its been confirmed it can run on computers with 8gb of ram. This main download branch is the only one that will be receiving further updates. The Lightweight URP version of the game will no longer receive updates and will be removed when the main branch receives further optimizations when the Nano Tech tool releases.

The F key is now an alternate sprint key for left-handed players.

Fixed AI creatures looking like they hadn't died, when they had actually died previously. Usually when the camera got far away from a dead creature and then came back into range this would happen.

Creatures now have two times more flesh on their carcass when they die. Carry capacity has been adjusted for carnivores to compensate. Swallow size has been adjusted for titanoboa to compensate.

Carcasses that spawn randomly around the map have now been reduced to a 50% spawn rate to make it harder to survive.

Breaching out of the water has been temporarily disabled until it can be fixed.

Nightvision is now brighter closer to the player and is darker further away. It is also more black and white tinted now instead of a blusish-green tint.

Ground texture import settings have had their size lowered to 2048, down from 4096, which reduced the amount of memory the game uses slightly.

Ground textures have been changed to new textures and have received a quality pass with some adjustments to tiling size, brightness, and normal strength.

Fixed some rendering problems with all of the cactus models.

AI creatures on land once again align with the terrain or object they are standing on.

Removed the functionality of finding different random types of food variants while eating, such as insect carapaces, creature flesh, fish fat, etc. All associated tasks have been removed as well. This functionality just seemed to add unnecessary difficulty to the game.

Now you gain a level (and evolution point) after taking 5 bites of food, down from 100 bites of food. This should make it easier to advance and customize your creatures.

Added the graphics options for Grass Distance, Plant Distance, Tree Distance, and Large Object Distance. Lowering these settings can improve performance. Raising these settings can improve visuals at the cost of performance.

The player can now only walk up 70-degree slopes.

Fixed some problems with the character controller. Now it should be easier to walk over small rocks.

I have become aware that some of the creatures' heights are not correct so I'm correcting them to be more accurate, the following are the corrections to the adults, and smaller growth stages' scaling reflect this maximum size adjustment.

Adult Tyrannosaurus Rex is now 20 feet tall.

Adult Spinosaurus is now 25.5 feet tall at the top of its sail.

Adult Suchomimus is now 16.4 feet tall.

Adult Giganotosaurus is now 23 feet tall.

Adult Dilophosaurus is now 10 feet tall.

Adult Deinonychus is now 4.75 feet tall.

Adult Ceratosaurus is now 10 feet tall.

Adult Carnotaurus is now 10 feet tall.

Adult Allosaurus is now 16.5 feet tall.

Adult Albertosaurus is now 11 feet tall.

Adult Acrocanthosaurus is now 15.4 feet tall.

Allosaurus' skin textures are now all working properly.

All creatures' skin texture smoothness has been reduced by 50%.