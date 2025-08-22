Nihalor has fallen, and the Astroloot Sector is liberated. But you've discovered something strange: a machine buried within Nihalor's remains... and small Marbles, each one containing a world afflicted by the same creeping corruption.

Liberate all endgame sectors

Endgame sectors are craftable items, each containing a little world. By placing them into Octron's Marble Machine, you can travel to these worlds and take on their missions.

Each sector item rembembers your progress, so you can return at any time to finish what you started. But beware: once a sector is opened, it stabilizes and no further modifications are possible.

So far, there are 11 endgame sectors to conquer… with many more to come!

And rumor has it... One of them hides the 4th spirit animal token!

Bend the Endgame to Your Will

Every completed sector rewards you with a Marble Machine Token. Use these tokens to chart your own path through the Marble Machine skill tree, shaping the endgame around your playstyle.

With 188 available nodes so far, you can customize everything: Experience, loot drops, bosses, Kiki and Carlo missions, and even the Abyss itself.

Abyss Infinite Dungeon Changes

The Abyss has been transformed into its own endgame sector. After 7 missions, the item is consumed by the Marble Machine, and a new randomly rolled Abyss sector will drop.

This means you can ignore all other endgame mechanics and dive 100% into the endless Abyss like before. Still, you'll probably want to complete the other sectors at least once, to customize your Abyss experience through the Marble Machine skill tree.

Oh... Somewhere deep below, a brand-new Abyss-exclusive boss awaits.

Octron Endgame Affixes

In endgame sectors, you may encounter items carrying an Octron Affix. These affixes can be extremely powerful. But beware: they occupy a prefix or suffix slot and cannot be added or removed through crafting.

Octron Affixes can even appear on unique items. In that case, the Octron Affix is added on top of the item's existing affixes. Who knows what kind of twisted Octron uniques you will uncover?

Chinese Localization

Astroloot is now available in Simplified Chinese!

The translation was done by Allcorrect and is based on version 0.4. Any texts introduced in 0.5 will be added in a later patch.

Special thanks to Moulei for the initial translation work and for encouraging me to bring Astroloot to Chinese players in the first place. Moulei, without you, this would have never happened.

Astroloot 现已支持简体中文！

本地化由 Allcorrect 完成，基于 0.4 版本。在 0.5 版本 中新增的文本将会在后续更新中补充。

特别感谢 moulei 的初期翻译工作，以及鼓励我将 Astroloot 带给中国玩家。moulei，没有你，这一切都不会发生。

Lord Chicken Overhaul

According to Steam stats, Lord Chicken is the least chosen spirit animal. This patch delivers a full Lord Chicken rework to make this cowardly bird finally worth your time!

Chicken Out

30% increased maximum Velocity (unchanged)

+8% to Dodge (unchanged)

+3 Dash Slots (previously 1)

Jetstream Fury

80% more Engine Damage (unchanged)

40% increased Damage per Dash Slot (new)

+1 Dash Slot (new)

Chicken Blitz

400% more Engine Damage if no Weapon is equipped (previously 200%)

Plumage Armor

+16% to Dodge (previously 10%)

Restore 1% Armor on Dodge (previously 0.2%, effectively 0% due to a bug)

Rooster Shield

+16% to Dodge (previously 10%)

Restore 1% Deflector Shield on Dodge (previously 0.2%, effectively 0% due to a bug)

Feathered Agility

+8% to Dodge (previously 15%)

+4% to maximum Dodge (unchanged)

1% more Damage per overcapped Dodge (new)

Time Lord

60% increased Time (previously 20%)

60% more Damage over Time (previously 60% increased)

20% less Damage over Time taken (unchanged)

Unique Item Changes

Many unique weapons didn't feel unique enough. Rather than adding new ones, this update focuses on reworking existing uniques to give them stronger identities.

Already own one of the old versions? You can upgrade to the new version using an Infinity Dice.

Rock Cat

Added explosive damage tier increases with item level up to T1

T2 increased explosive base damage (previously T4)

New affix: Aftershock can repeat up to -3 additional times

New affix: Each Aftershock deals \[120-130]% damage of the previous hit

Gruvak's Horn

80% more knockback damage (previously 40%)

New affix: 40% increased ship size

New affix: Non-unique Enemies in 400 range are pulled towards your ship

S.R.A

Added kinetic damage tier increases with item level up to T1

Kinetic to Plasma Damage conversion affix is now one of \[Kinetic to Plasma, Kinetic to Electric, Kinetic to Explosive]

Removed affix: Projectiles pierce \[1-5] additional targets

New affix: Hits that pierce deal \[250-300]% increased Thermal Damage

Big Bertha

Adds 5-12 Kinetic Damage per Mass (previously 3-7)

Increased kinetic base damage scales with item level up to T1

Rustblaster

Increased kinetic base damage scales with item level up to T1

Increased attack speed scales with item level up to T1

At item level 50 and above: \[40-60]% more Knockback damage

Aetherbane

5% increased damage per enemy destroyed (previously 3%)

Nukie

Increased explosive base damage scales with item level up to T1

Increased nuclear base damage scales with item level up to T1

\[19-32]% increased Area Damage (new)

Twin Blaster

\[450-700] increased Nuclear Damage if other Twin Blaster equipped (previously 240-400)

Stone of Balu

\[16-24] Mass (previously \[12-18])

\[10-20]% increased Mass (previously \[5-10]%)

\[20-10]% reduced Time (previously \[10-5]%)

\[20-10]% reduced Energy (previously \[10-5]%)

New affix: 20% increased ship size

Skill Tree Balance Changes

The Instant Leech unique skill now grants instead "Every second, all leech stacks are applied instantly and then removed"

The Critical Corrosion unique skill now grants instead "Hits deal no critical strikes / Damage over Time can roll Critical Strikes / Damage over Time has 5% base Critical Strike Chance"

The Cascade major skill now also grants "+15% Aftershock Chance"

Minion Dash Mod

A new mod that grants your minions damage, attack speed and calls them by your side whenever you dash.

Lunar Dice QoL

Lunar Dice upgrades now run continuously during a craft. There is no more need to roll one dice at a time. Also, a Wheel of Fortune craft mode for lunar dice has been added, that allows to max an item with one click. The bug that Lunar dice could jump affix tiers has been fixed.

QoL

Hold down Ctrl or R2 to speed up mission tree navigation (especially helpful in deep Abyss)

Added target FPS display setting (in case V-Sync isn't working for you)

Green crafting highlight works for the Stash crafting slot

Bugfixes & Improvements

Fix for additional Mod levels that were not applied to Mods linked to Minions

Fix Titan Bulwark Field regression

Fix Aurora Bulwark Field regression

Fix shock damage preview for weapons that do not hit enemies

Fix for player not being destroyed when entering Nihalor chamber without all boons

Fix for unexpected Controller input events during game is inactivity

Fix Solar Dice description text

Fix typo in flat plasma damage affix

A huge thank you to everyone playing in Early Access. I'm beyond excited to hear what you think about the new endgame. This update is just the beginning, but I think it is a strong foundation for the future. I can't wait to add more sectors, marble machine skills and items together with you!