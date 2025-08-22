Dear Together in Forgotten Lands players,

We are thrilled to announce that over 20,000 players have already joined us on this journey thank you so much for your amazing support! 🙏

Your feedback continues to guide our work, and with this hotfix, we’ve addressed some key issues and added new improvements.

Here are the main changes in Hotfix #2:

🎮 Gameplay & Audio

Fixed some minor bugs

Improved performance and stability

🎤 Microphone Options

You can now choose between Always On, Push-to-Talk, or Hold-to-Talk modes directly from the settings menu.

Thanks to the keybinding system, you can assign any key you want to activate the microphone.

We would like to thank those who provided us with this feedback during their reviews ❤️

🔍 Zoom Feature

We’ve added a Zoom function to help you see areas that are far away or out of sight.

Use Right Mouse Button (or Left Trigger on controllers) to zoom in and get a clearer view.

🖥️ UI & Settings

Fixed an issue where some players couldn’t click the Keybinding and Graphics Settings buttons.

Improved Keybinding UI (Vivox) integration.

Brightness adjustment bug identified; fix will be applied in the main menu.

🌍 Lobby & Visuals

Lighting improvements applied to the Lobby Menu for better atmosphere.

We know there’s still room for more polishing, and we’re already working on the next set of updates. Your continued feedback on Discord, Steam reviews, and direct reports is incredibly valuable for us.

If you want to get hints while solving the puzzles, you can check out this walkthrough

Thank you for helping Together in Forgotten Lands grow and for being part of this adventure! 💜

👉 Found a bug? Please report it via the bug-report channel on our Discord server