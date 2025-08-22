Highlights:
- 5 new maps + map reworks
- Surf changes
- Leaderboard reset
- New netcode
- New anti-cheat
- New floor detection
- Startup optimizations
- Replays record pre-run
- New end-of-game voting
- Close Characters fade out
- Map Pools (supporter only)
For version 1.1's release the Supporter Bundle is 25% off for the weekend
New Maps
- SnowGlobe by Spanky (1 Star)
- Spkneon by Spanky (2 Star)
- Crinkle by conkin (3 Star)
- Fragmented by soh (4 Star)
- Stone by soh (5 Star)
Surf Changes
- Max surf speed reduced from 12.192 -> 8.128
- Max speed at start reduced from 466 -> 350
- Ground acceleration reduced from 10 -> 5
- Max walk speed in spawn set to 320
These changes were made to be more in-line with other Source engine surf games. I plan to experiment with surf changes each "season" and plan to reset leaderboards to accommodate changes.
Leaderboards Reset
With the changes to speed the old records are now unachiveable. The leaderboards have been 'soft-reset,' the old scores still remain in the backend and will be featured on the website in the future.
New Netcode
Thanks to the changes made to the SteamMultiplayerPeer, we've implemented entirely new net code! Hopefully this should make for more stable and consistent network connections, with the potential for larger lobbies
New Anti-cheat
Without going into too much detail, the game now checks integrity and validates multiple variables during game play. There is potential for false flags, if you get falsely kicked to main menu with an integrity error please report it to the Discord server
Replays record pre-start
Replays now record the first 3 seconds before a run begins, but also immediately start when a run begins so you can still race a ghost from timed tick zero.
New Floor Detection
The game now detects when the surfer is on a floor differently. Instead of relying on Godot's is_on_floor and a 3-strike system, we now use a 5 raycast system with instant resets. This allows players to not be reset when riding the spine of a ramp, and will hopefully be more reliable when colliding with certain angles and floors.
Startup Optimizations
The game now displays a "Loading Surfsup" screen on boot. Player models now load asynchronously instead of during boot.
HUD rewritten
The game's HUD has been entirely refactored and separated from the surfer. This allows us to start accessing, hiding, and (in the future) moving and sizing individual HUD elements.
Map Pools (supporter only)
A new feature added for supporters is "Map Pools." When hosting a game you can now select which maps you want in your rotation.
New Host Game UI
With the new map pools there's a new host game UI for selecting maps.
Lobby & Map settings now save and load
Previously selected map(s) and lobby settings now save and load locally.
Map Authors added
The map authors have been added to the level select and player menu (TAB)
Character Distance Fade
Characters now fade when close to the camera and cull their back face so you no longer see 'inside' of players' models and models close to the camera will dither away
New end-game map vote
The map end-game voting now shows 4 options for votes and the count of votes by all players per map
New Supporter DLC Banner
Non-supporters will see a banner promoting the Supporter DLC on the main menu
Quality of Life
- hide_chat console command
- Paint / Clear paint now bindable
- Prev / Next saveloc defaults to , / . now
- Max checkpoints have been increased to 50
- Lobby chat now persists between map changes
- 0.000 second times now show as DNF (did not finish)
Map Fixes
- Ascension: Backwards skip blocked
- Stormy: Now symmetrical
- Strafe Course: Now has a ceiling
- Glowhop: Walls extended to edge
- Christmas: Sleigh collision removed
- Nebula: Reworked and boxed in
- Kitsune: Savelocs re-enabling timer fixed
- Summit: Out of bound skip fixed
- Lavahop: End zone platform position fixed to be inline with the zone
- Fix Settings Panel on Boreas
- Fix Settings Panel on Mesa
- Optimized Prism
- Skip Blocks on Mesa Revo
- Fiellu: Cleaned Up Ramps, Light, Bake VoxelGI, and add Settings Panel.
