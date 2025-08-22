 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19700401 Edited 22 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Militsioner Playtest Patch - 0.47.3.9
  • Fixed crash with time skipping on the bench (was caused after NPC called militsioner and then streamed out when player was far away)
  • Potentially some crashes after the endgame screen (after player presses continue) are fixed. So if not, please notify us directly with new crash dumps.
  • Fixed a bug with random input breaking (Most often q, sometimes esc and j).
  • Fixed bug where localized text in mindmap gets cut.
  • Added a UI notification “opportunity completed”.
  • Localization fonts display incorrectly
  • Fixed overlapping of day off music with other tracks
  • Added subtitles in cutscenes
  • Fixed translations of subtitles in starting cutscene
  • Fixed localisation bug with the Giants desires. They are fully translated now.
  • At night, when searching for a player with a flashlight, the Giant wasn’t reacting to the sounds that players made (bottles broken, car sirens, etc.).
  • Added a notification to restart the game when the player is changing the language.
  • Added in-game cutscenes for eclipse and epilogue
  • Fixed bug when giant randomly started giving fines or arresting player during flood sequence.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link