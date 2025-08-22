- Fixed crash with time skipping on the bench (was caused after NPC called militsioner and then streamed out when player was far away)
- Potentially some crashes after the endgame screen (after player presses continue) are fixed. So if not, please notify us directly with new crash dumps.
- Fixed a bug with random input breaking (Most often q, sometimes esc and j).
- Fixed bug where localized text in mindmap gets cut.
- Added a UI notification “opportunity completed”.
- Localization fonts display incorrectly
- Fixed overlapping of day off music with other tracks
- Added subtitles in cutscenes
- Fixed translations of subtitles in starting cutscene
- Fixed localisation bug with the Giants desires. They are fully translated now.
- At night, when searching for a player with a flashlight, the Giant wasn’t reacting to the sounds that players made (bottles broken, car sirens, etc.).
- Added a notification to restart the game when the player is changing the language.
- Added in-game cutscenes for eclipse and epilogue
- Fixed bug when giant randomly started giving fines or arresting player during flood sequence.
Militsioner Playtest Patch - 0.47.3.9
