Hello everyone!

The day we’ve both anticipated and feared is here – Smile Dog has slipped its leash and is now available to play. We at Sweet Sennin Games are beyond excited (and a little nervous) to share this creepypasta-inspired horror adventure with you. As our debut full release, Smile Dog represents a labor of love, fear, and countless late-night coding sessions.



Ready to face your fears and confront the legend?

Smile Dog is out now, so turn off the lights, put on your headphones, and download it… if you dare. We can’t wait to hear your stories about how you survived (or didn’t). If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a review – it helps a tiny indie studio like ours immensely. And if you need a place to swap theories or seek comfort after the scare, feel free to join our community on Discord.



Thank you for being with us on this journey into darkness. Now it’s your turn to open the email and see what Smile Dog has in store for you. Good luck – you’ll need it. 📨