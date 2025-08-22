 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19700329
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Setting - Calm Harvest Window: Crops no longer wither after their cycle ends. If they still have nutrients, they remain harvestable for as long as you’d like.
  • Brighter Skies: Reduced cloud and fog visual effects for a clearer view of your fields and production areas.
  • Brighter Ready Icons: Improved visibility of crop-ready icons at long distances, making it easier to spot harvests across your land.
  • Weather Balance: Lowered the chance of snow and storms in January to avoid the feeling of an endless blizzard.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where using the Copy Building action could create unintended duplicate buildings.

