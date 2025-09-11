Bug fixes
- Fixed a series of bug where the Demonic Ring / Spider ring would not reset the permanent value when the latter was upgraded by another relic
- Fixed that Hot Coals didn't work properly with multiple copies of relics giving red permanent bonus
- Fixed that the "Gifted" achievement would not trigger for double/triple combinations (e.g. double 5 of a kind)
- Fixed that the Recycling relic would be triggered 100% of the time by effects that should give a consumable X% of the time
- Fixed that some consumables (or cancelling the One Shot boss) would not recharge extra rerolls/ scoring attempts obtained from relics
- Fixed that Life Elixir would infinitely trigger on the boss that prevents the usage of consumables
- Fixed that when 1 Explosive Face was detonating, all following Explosive Faces were detonating instead of rerolling a 5% chance.
- Fixed that the Tailoring Kit relic would not scale when having 0 dice
- Fixed that dice previews were showing up after leaving the shop when going extremely fast
- Fixed that on low resolutions, big scores could be displayed on 2 lines
QoL
- There is now a compendium icon next to the items that are already in the compendium.
- A new Leaderboard! The "Time" leaderboard for endless mode, instead of being empty because time doesn't make sense in endles, now shows the highest stage reached. 1st spots are up for grabs!
Misc
- Minor improvements to the French and German localization
- Having both relics "Rune of Balance" and "Rune of Relentlessness" will now add permanent bonuses to both the worse and best slots instead of cancelling out each other.
- A "all unlock" save file is now available on the discord server with instructions on how to use it. An in-game feature for this will be implemented in a later update
Changed files in this update