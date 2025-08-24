Bean Beasts was briefly in Steam's New & Trending!

Thank you so much for the amazing support, whether you purchased, wishlisted, left a review, or shared feedback, your input has already been super helpful! It's hard to believe that we even managed to make it into New & Trending for a while :D

I’m also relieved to report that no game-breaking bugs have been discovered so far! A small update (v1.0.2) has just gone live with a couple of fixes and tweaks, detailed below.

🦕 Stuck on a Challenge or Boss? Check out Iggi's Guide!

I've heard some players may find some of the levels/bosses quite challenging! Luckily the MVP Iggi has put together an extensive guide that can help if you’re feeling stuck. Iggi has been playtesting the game long before release and probably knows it better than I do at this point!

Iggi's Bean Beast Guide:

Also if you’re into Twitch, you can check out his channel here:

Patch Notes – v1.0.2

Gameplay Fixes:

3-E2 Border Update: Adjusted the map boundaries after discovering that enemies could sometimes be flung out of bounds (by Calamity & Flippers). This fix specifically applies to 3-E2, but I'm checking other maps just in case.

Phantom & Elephantom Are Now Immovable: Since these units are immune to impact, they were being pushed around too easily by towers like Frog, Cannon, and Calamity — occasionally ending up out of bounds. Anyway, you shouldn’t be able to push a ghost.

Chicken’s Attack on 3-7: Chicken’s primary attack now correctly contributes to the Impact Damage counter on 3-7.

Localization & UI Tweaks:

Added Xiagoo to the credits (thanks for all your help during playtesting!).

Simplified Chinese shop descriptions for “Power Up” have been updated for consistency.

Minor graphical tweak for Pumpking .

Fixed a typo in the boss title for Azure Meadows (Spanish).

Corrected a typo for Electro that showed Lv3 instead of Lv2.

Known Issues & In Progress

Here’s what I’m actively investigating and hope to patch soon:

Update the score/gem collection system so that the rules are clearer.

Rechecking all Endless mode maps to ensure the 3-E2 border issue doesn’t occur elsewhere.

Occasional targeting bug where Electro ignores Pumpkids spawned by Pumpkin .

Rare bug preventing clicks on Mounts or Bean Beasts (ones you can "pet") when reloading a wave.

A few reports of crashes on Mac when the screen locks or another app launches in the background.

One report of no sound on first boot — still digging into this one.

Thanks again all! Any bugs, comments, feedback feel free to share here, in Community or in the Discord :)

Cheers,

Anxious Noob.

Josh.