22 August 2025 Build 19700213 Edited 22 August 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Mary Shelley breaking the combat animations in some cases

  • Added an open matchmaking interval from start of Friday to end of Sunday (UTC)

  • Re-enabled Great wall of China arena

