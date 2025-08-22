Bug Reporting

added bug reporter into the game, accesible from the main menu, and gameover screen, which relays bug reports into our development discord server.



New scenario unit with a unique function - King

Added King as a scenario-only unit, that prevents defeat when alive.



Replaced Pioneers in the Skirmish challenge with the King, to better suit the envisioned flow of the scenario.



Miscellaneous additions:

Store page assets were updated



Minor UI adjustments have been applied.



Game logo has been updated.



Hello!This small patch includes a minor content update, and few minor improvements.Here are the details.Previously we encouraged giving us feedback via e-mail or through our discord server, but we understand this is rather cumbersome for some people. That's why the bug reporter was added to the main menu, and game end screen, which is integrated into our development discord server.We decided to add a new unit, representing the monarch ruling your realm. A player with an alive monarch will never be defeated, even upon losing his cities. This lets you create scenarios without being constrained to city centers or pioneers. Scenarios where a pioneer has been so far used for this purpose were updated accordingly.In the future, King will be included as one of the potential victory conditions in the main game, if the appropriate game mode is chosen.Library assets along with store and logo, have been updated to give off a more fresh look. Additionally some in game UI tweaks have been applied for increased readability.