- Savegame handling is now more secure.
- Steam Achievements can now also be aquired offline.
- Fixed a bug where opening all card packs softlocked the game.
- Fixed a bug where all inputs on the UI were counted double when using the Steam input system.
- Fixed some other smaller bugs.
- Fixed various typos.
If you should have any trouble with this update, you can rollback to a previous version by entering the beta branch with the password previousbuild.
EA V1.0.19 [126]
