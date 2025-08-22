 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19700202
Update notes via Steam Community
- Savegame handling is now more secure.
- Steam Achievements can now also be aquired offline.

- Fixed a bug where opening all card packs softlocked the game.
- Fixed a bug where all inputs on the UI were counted double when using the Steam input system.
- Fixed some other smaller bugs.

- Fixed various typos.

If you should have any trouble with this update, you can rollback to a previous version by entering the beta branch with the password previousbuild.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1982121
