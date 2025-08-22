- Savegame handling is now more secure.

- Steam Achievements can now also be aquired offline.



- Fixed a bug where opening all card packs softlocked the game.

- Fixed a bug where all inputs on the UI were counted double when using the Steam input system.

- Fixed some other smaller bugs.



- Fixed various typos.



If you should have any trouble with this update, you can rollback to a previous version by entering the beta branch with the password previousbuild.