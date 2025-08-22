- critical engine bugfixes
+ updated libraries (dotnet, assimp, slimdx)
!+ fixed map size in Steam version
!+ constructions for sawmill, farm, armory, workshop, castle palace not working
!+ context menu selection has wrong color
+ reduced tree swaying
2.0.27: Engine update
