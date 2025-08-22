* Added: new Dkeeper tech available to unlock in tech menu.

* Added: new upgrade to improve ray distance.

* Added: mineral names in instructions popup as a temporary solution to name minerals.

* Changed: selected palette is saved now so it is the same after restarting the game.

* Changed: hud minerals order, now scrap is the second mineral in the ui.

* Changed: removed select destination popup for now, level is generated from game mode parameters.

* Changed: adjusted initial vision around ship and slowed down fade out.

* Changed: notification is now incoming anomaly not warning: incoming enemy, don't want to say anything at first of being an enemy.

* Changed: company logo splash now reacts to selected palette.

* Removed: experienced miner upgrade which wasn't working fine and wasn't clear (gonna re add it as a tech maybe in the future).