 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19700080 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added: new Dkeeper tech available to unlock in tech menu.
* Added: new upgrade to improve ray distance.
* Added: mineral names in instructions popup as a temporary solution to name minerals.
* Changed: selected palette is saved now so it is the same after restarting the game.
* Changed: hud minerals order, now scrap is the second mineral in the ui.
* Changed: removed select destination popup for now, level is generated from game mode parameters.
* Changed: adjusted initial vision around ship and slowed down fade out.
* Changed: notification is now incoming anomaly not warning: incoming enemy, don't want to say anything at first of being an enemy.
* Changed: company logo splash now reacts to selected palette.
* Removed: experienced miner upgrade which wasn't working fine and wasn't clear (gonna re add it as a tech maybe in the future).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3876421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3876422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link