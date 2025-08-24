- Learning items overflow fixes
- Experimental video settings (windowing mode and resolution)
- Unreal Engine update to 5.6.1 -> no need for AMD workaround on Linux
- Better experience when aiming on laser tag
- Fix wrong glyph in Aquarium
