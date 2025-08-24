 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19700069 Edited 24 August 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Learning items overflow fixes
  • Experimental video settings (windowing mode and resolution)
  • Unreal Engine update to 5.6.1 -> no need for AMD workaround on Linux
  • Better experience when aiming on laser tag
  • Fix wrong glyph in Aquarium

