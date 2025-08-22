Update Notes
Ability AddedAn Ability feature has been added to help players reach the ending more easily and experience the story.
However, progress will not be saved if this ability is used.
You can access this feature from the Episode screen → Mode Selection button (right side) → "Ability" button.
Custom Mode Added(Unlocked after clearing Sink difficulty)
A mode designed for:
Players seeking a greater challenge
Players who want to explore the game’s structure in more depth
Improvements & Fixes
- Fully resolved an issue where large units could get stuck in certain spots
- Additional explanations have been added and improved
- Completely overhauled the operation of certain systems
- First round of fixing translation errors across all languages
This game is a solo-developed indie project.
Your reviews mean a lot to me.😉
If you enjoyed playing, please consider leaving a review.
Your feedback will be a great help for future development.
Thank you so much for playing and for your continued support. I truly hope you all have a wonderful life.
