Update Notes

Ability Added

Custom Mode Added

Improvements & Fixes

Fully resolved an issue where large units could get stuck in certain spots



Additional explanations have been added and improved



Completely overhauled the operation of certain systems



First round of fixing translation errors across all languages



An Ability feature has been added to help players reach the ending more easily and experience the story. However, progress will not be saved if this ability is used. You can access this feature from the Episode screen → Mode Selection button (right side). A custom mode has been added designed for: Players seeking a greater challenge and players who want to explore the game's structure in more depth.