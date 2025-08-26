Hey Everyone,



Hotfix #74 (1.8.6) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.



General Fixes

Fixed a crash caused by the new Buff HUD changes.

Fixed a crash that can occur when opening the Mission Terminal while network connection is lost.

Fixed a crash that can occur when trying to dodge while carrying a luggable.

Fixed a sync issue that could end up blocking some players from joining the Mourningstar.

Reduced memory usage in the Mourningstar which should lead to reduced crashes on PlayStation.

Reworked how particle destruction works to avoid a set of fairly common crashes.

Reduced maximum packet size to improve network stability under poor network conditions.

Solved a case in which the game could lose access to data services during a gameplay session.

Cosmetic and Animation Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Hangledge Rescue animation was playing too quickly.

Havoc Campaign - Mission Pool and Mutator Rotation

Every third week during a Havoc Campaign, we are rotating the mission pool and mutator pool. One or two missions and mutators will swap out during this time. This rotation happened at the beginning of this week, August 25.



Mission Pool

Incoming

Enclavum Baross

Comms-Plex 154/2f

Outgoing

Archivum Sycorax

Hab Dreyko



Mutators

Incoming

Cranial Corruption

Outgoing

The Blight Spreads

Arbites Fixes & Tweaks

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Cyber-Mastiff was teleported in the elevator with incorrect rotation.

Fixed an issue where the Cyber-Mastiff would sometimes move upward after colliding with walls instead of falling naturally due to gravity.



Cosmetic and Animation Fixes

Fixed an issue that was causing the Suppression Shield & Shock Maul to block the view during the outro cutscene for assassination missions.







We’ll see you on the Mourningstar.

– The Darktide Team



