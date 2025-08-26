 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19699917 Edited 26 August 2025 – 09:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, 

Hotfix #74 (1.8.6) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

General Fixes

  • Fixed a crash caused by the new Buff HUD changes.

  • Fixed a crash that can occur when opening the Mission Terminal while network connection is lost.

  • Fixed a crash that can occur when trying to dodge while carrying a luggable.

  • Fixed a sync issue that could end up blocking some players from joining the Mourningstar.

  • Reduced memory usage in the Mourningstar which should lead to reduced crashes on PlayStation.

  • Reworked how particle destruction works to avoid a set of fairly common crashes.

  • Reduced maximum packet size to improve network stability under poor network conditions.

  • Solved a case in which the game could lose access to data services during a gameplay session.

Cosmetic and Animation Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Hangledge Rescue animation was playing too quickly.

Havoc Campaign - Mission Pool and Mutator Rotation

Every third week during a Havoc Campaign, we are rotating the mission pool and mutator pool. One or two missions and mutators will swap out during this time. This rotation happened at the beginning of this week, August 25.

Mission Pool

Incoming

  • Enclavum Baross

  • Comms-Plex 154/2f

Outgoing

  • Archivum Sycorax

  • Hab Dreyko

Mutators

Incoming

  • Cranial Corruption

Outgoing

  • The Blight Spreads

Arbites Fixes & Tweaks

General Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Cyber-Mastiff was teleported in the elevator with incorrect rotation.

  • Fixed an issue where the Cyber-Mastiff would sometimes move upward after colliding with walls instead of falling naturally due to gravity.

Cosmetic and Animation Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that was causing the Suppression Shield & Shock Maul to block the view during the outro cutscene for assassination missions.


We’ll see you on the Mourningstar. 

– The Darktide Team


Changed files in this update

Depot 1361211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361213
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361214
  • Loading history…
