22 August 2025 Build 19699900 Edited 22 August 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that caused a DOUBLE (that's right) penalty for story elements that aren't fresh.

  • The holiday boost to theater attendance has been increased by 50%.

  • Fixed an issue where some department heads refused to work with illegal gifts even when their loyalty was high enough.

  • The impact of scandals on a film’s attendance is now less brutal.

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes made it impossible to assign security agents to secrets.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Story Workshop to get stuck if you exited with the "Close" button and then tried to re-enter.

  • Secrets now decay about 30% faster.

  • Slightly adjusted the cost of using some technologies.

  • Fixed an issue where compromising material would disappear if you selected it during negotiations but never actually used it.

  • Fixed the ad effectiveness tooltip in the box office results popup.

  • Added some missing icons.

  • Slightly improved the Pollux algorithms.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Please note that the beta is currently available in English only. Localizations are on the way and will be added soon.

Thank you!

