1.2.0.7 is now live. See changes below.
Fixes
+ Fixed an unsafe animation that could cause errors when decommissioning an allotment.
+ Fixed a glitch causing an allotment box to appear higher than it should.
~Louis
Patch notes for 1.2.0.7
