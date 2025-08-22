 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19699893 Edited 22 August 2025 – 15:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.2.0.7 is now live. See changes below.

Fixes

+ Fixed an unsafe animation that could cause errors when decommissioning an allotment.
+ Fixed a glitch causing an allotment box to appear higher than it should.

~Louis

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1638501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link