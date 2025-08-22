 Skip to content
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19699741 Edited 22 August 2025 – 14:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Subarea: ?

This area replaces the current "final" area of the game and exists as a testament to a deminers dedication to the game. What lies at the end of the road?
  • New subarea located in the Oasis.
  • New point of interest for this area has been added to the world map in camp.

Tutorial

  • Full visual overhaul.
  • Several improvements to the overall tutorial experience.

Main Menu + Lobby

  • Main menu has received a full visual overhaul.
  • The lobby has received a full visual overhaul.

Lab

  • Visually overhauled.
  • Pedestals has been replaced with a new device where the key artifacts can now be inserted instead.
  • Updated lore/notes.

Player/Characters

Flashlight

  • Players now visually hold their flashlights.
  • Upgraded flashlight handling & visuals.
  • Flashlight is put in the characters mouth while digging, so that lightning remains where you want it to be.

Held Items

  • Held items can now be pointed freely in any direction. (Flaregun, Glowstick, Flashlight).

Camera

  • Polished camera feel in general.
  • Fixed any occasional/persistent jittery camera movement.

Misc

  • The game is now fully playable in offline mode outside of steam. A save that has been progressed on while offline can be loaded together with friends as soon as you're back online.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could softlock character controls by interacting with a note or other "readable" while in the air.
  • Fixed a bug where a spectator could trigger weather SFX for the player being spectated.

