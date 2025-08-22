New Subarea: ?This area replaces the current "final" area of the game and exists as a testament to a deminers dedication to the game. What lies at the end of the road?
- New subarea located in the Oasis.
- New point of interest for this area has been added to the world map in camp.
Tutorial
- Full visual overhaul.
- Several improvements to the overall tutorial experience.
Main Menu + Lobby
- Main menu has received a full visual overhaul.
- The lobby has received a full visual overhaul.
Lab
- Visually overhauled.
- Pedestals has been replaced with a new device where the key artifacts can now be inserted instead.
- Updated lore/notes.
Player/Characters
Flashlight
- Players now visually hold their flashlights.
- Upgraded flashlight handling & visuals.
- Flashlight is put in the characters mouth while digging, so that lightning remains where you want it to be.
Held Items
- Held items can now be pointed freely in any direction. (Flaregun, Glowstick, Flashlight).
Camera
- Polished camera feel in general.
- Fixed any occasional/persistent jittery camera movement.
Misc
- The game is now fully playable in offline mode outside of steam. A save that has been progressed on while offline can be loaded together with friends as soon as you're back online.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where you could softlock character controls by interacting with a note or other "readable" while in the air.
- Fixed a bug where a spectator could trigger weather SFX for the player being spectated.
Changed files in this update