New Features:
Handgun devices installed to slots are now displayd in the inventory, and can be equipped or unequiped as other inventory tools. They can be also uninstalled by "Q", same as extra storages
Improvements:
When player attempts to space travel, autosave saves the game before travel begins
Diferent tools have diferent attack power, some are weaker than fists, some are stronger (the damage number is not visible yet)
Space travel UI now automatically reduces time multiplier when goal reached
Velocity indicator added. it's not realistic but necessary for player to know ships velocity and direction of movement, because points of reference are sometimes too far to tell, or there are none at all.
Changes:
Unitl player saves, saving when leaving sector makes dirty saves, when player saves manualy, dirty saves overwrite last saves
Loading the autosave now deletes main save, autosave "save" is copied to the main, and main is loaded
Direct tool equip ability was disabled
I moved the station that resembles style of International space Station, from starter map to new sector (accessable by unfinmished quest from max)
Bugs Fixed:
When you were traveling to another sector and then, quitted the game without saving: next time the game loaded without any player and camera was inside the planet( because the sector was saved at space traveling)
Leaving seat in moving ship no longer ejects you outside
Autosave was not ready for spacetravel, it only contained current sectors
Saving a game used "characters movement and attachment data" from previous save
Sectors with empty space and no planet were impossible to leave, because whole sector had air resiastne due to faulty math (couldn't reach space travel speed)
Merchant dialog was updated to current system
Ship controls list was mixed up when going from one ship to another
Tutorial Action filter now filters tools attacks too
Attack with tools have cooldown now
Damage direction indicator was often invisible
Cursor now resets when Cursor movement ends
Changed depots in beta branch