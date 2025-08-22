Today marks the release of The Great Gaias: Lord of Sorcery, a full story-driven DLC expansion. Step into the role of Virgil Mythos as he embraces vengeance, forbidden magic, and the teachings of the legendary Zacharael. Witness his transformation into the Lord of Sorcery, and then return to your main party to tackle the brutal Impossible Arena Challenge.

Update 8/22/2025 – The Great Gaias

We’re excited to share a major update alongside the release of our expansion, The Lord of Sorcery! This patch includes a long list of bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and balance changes that have been building up behind the scenes.

Bug Fixes

Corrected numerous grammatical errors across the game.

Tough Ring now displays with the proper coloring.

Stat growth items are now properly blocked once a prime attribute reaches 999.

Tsunami will now correctly reduce Dexterity instead of Willpower.

Enemy battler Cole will now properly appear as an Archer.

Quality of Life Improvements

Added more robust checks to prevent multiple instances of the game from running, reducing memory usage.

Quest data is now validated on every game load to prevent inconsistencies.

Optimized core code structure, significantly reducing loading screen times throughout the game.

Game Balance Changes

Clear Mind now removes Fear and Nightmare.

Changing Sword Forms as Valdraek now grants 10 AP (reduced from 20).

Wrath of God now requires 50 AP to use.

Certain buff states can now bypass the standard 999 stat cap, reaching up to 9,999.

Charm Bracelet now correctly protects against Burn, Blight, Overheat, and Freeze.

Mana is now capped at 999.

Hezerac's Vial now protects against all status effects.

Vaccine now also removes Zombie status.

All magic spells and physically infused magic skills now break the damage limit.

Mighty Blow can now break the damage limit.

Call Airship skill can now break the damage limit.

Raging Strike can now break the damage limit.

Kame Hame Ha can now break the damage limit.

Kame Hame Ha MP cost has been slightly increased.

New Content

Added new Luck-increasing food item: Century Egg.

This update paves the way for the launch of The Lord of Sorcery expansion, and we can’t wait to share what’s next. Thank you for continuing to support The Great Gaias, your feedback and passion help keep the world alive.