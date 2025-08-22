Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

New Contents

The following new songs will be added: Standard Songs 「 量子力学のためのピアノ協奏曲 」 by Cansol vs. Raimukun 「 トワイライトフレーバー (feat.あやぽんず＊) 」 by irucaice×Ponchi♪

The jacket images for the following songs will be renewed with new artwork: 「 Lucid 」 「 ENERGY SYNERGY MATRIX 」 (PLUS jacket only) 「 MAGENTA POTION 」 (PLUS jacket only)

New device skin added: “Radio Device”

New note skin added: “Cassette Tape Note”



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in \[Research Notes] mode where players could select and play a mission even if they hadn’t reached the final mission yet.

Adjustments and Improvements

A “Category” selection menu has been added to the top of the song selection screen. Currently available categories: ALL / Entertain / PLATiNA . The number of categories will gradually expand as new songs are added in future updates.

The \[PLAY OPTIONS] screen, accessible by pressing \[Space] on the song selection screen, has been redesigned. The screen size has been expanded, and you can now preview the effects of each option before applying them. Detailed descriptions for each option are provided, making it easier to understand the settings. Added the ability to change the currently applied \[Device Skin] . Improved the function for changing the currently applied \[Note Skin] .

The "Default Device" skin’s key beam and judgment text design have been improved.

You can now start a song by left-clicking the jacket image area on the song selection screen.





