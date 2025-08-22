Hello Survivors,
We’ve just released a new update with several improvements and fixes (see details below).
📢 Next week, the game will officially leave Early Access and enter Full Release mode. While this doesn’t mean a major change to the game itself, it’s an important milestone in our journey.
We’re excited to continue developing the game beyond Full Release, with more updates and improvements planned.
⏰ Please note: The current 50% Early Access discount will end once we switch to Full Release. If you’ve been thinking about joining, this is your last chance to grab the game at half price.
*Update Highlights
** Added a warning before restarting the level
** Hunger resistance is now unique for each character and works dynamically
** Characters who get hungry while sleeping will now wake up to eat
** Removed (or adjusted) hunger from NPC cards, now updated in real-time
** Fixed behavior where a character would say “I’m tired” and go to sleep instead of eating
** Eating now immediately stops hunger decrease
** Characters can now go to the shower even if resting was required
** Added hunger resistance info to the “Info” panel
** Hunger decreases half while resting
** Player HUD now shows H, S, F abbreviations (Hunger, Stamina, Fatigue)
** Keys 1–6 now only switch between characters, no longer perform actions
** Fixed Aisa’s shower animation playing the wrong one
** Fixed issue where food existed but wasn’t visually shown on the table
Stay strong,
SeedCapsule Team
