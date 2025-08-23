Optimized text display clarity, making reading clearer against a white background.
Improved the playback logic for music and sound effects, ensuring more accurate sound playback and interruption.
Conducted a second round of text proofreading, resulting in more precise wording.
Fixed some occasional bugs, significantly enhancing game stability.
August 23rd Second Update
