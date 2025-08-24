1. Demonic Sound: Added display of the total number of attack cards played so far, shown in the card description.

2. Fixed an issue where Soul Binding Rope would cause HP loss at the end of the turn while in hand.

3. Added new Soul-Devouring Shadows, which now appear across various stages.

4. The base version of Heaven and Earth Slash can now only target evil spirits instead of enemies. The upgraded version retains enemy targeting, but its energy cost is increased to 3.

5. Fixed an issue where using Formless Skill would incorrectly restore 1 Merit.

6. Localization translations improved and updated.