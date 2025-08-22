 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19699408 Edited 22 August 2025 – 14:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • Practice With Bots is now available in Team Death Match, Free For All and Gun Game!

  • Item Drops have been added. You are able to receive an item drop once a day when leveling up.

  • Added back Client Update and Level Up notifications.

  • New Lootbox Bravo has been added which can be opened using coins in-game. Lootbox and the items you receive from the lootbox cannot be sold or traded.

FIXES

  • Fixed Third-Person Left Hand position not being correct on weapons.

  • Fixed Third-Person weapons not having a muzzle flash texture.

  • Fixed Player Avatars not showing player death state.

  • Fixed many issues with Lootbox Opening.

  • Fixed an issue how FOV is being reset.

  • Fixed Weapon Skin icons not showing in the Kill Feed.

  • Various other bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2257911
Linux 64-bit Depot 2257912
Windows 64-bit Depot 2257913
