ADDED
Practice With Bots is now available in Team Death Match, Free For All and Gun Game!
Item Drops have been added. You are able to receive an item drop once a day when leveling up.
Added back Client Update and Level Up notifications.
New Lootbox Bravo has been added which can be opened using coins in-game. Lootbox and the items you receive from the lootbox cannot be sold or traded.
FIXES
Fixed Third-Person Left Hand position not being correct on weapons.
Fixed Third-Person weapons not having a muzzle flash texture.
Fixed Player Avatars not showing player death state.
Fixed many issues with Lootbox Opening.
Fixed an issue how FOV is being reset.
Fixed Weapon Skin icons not showing in the Kill Feed.
Various other bug fixes.
Changed files in this update