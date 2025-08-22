



The Gourds Up: Into The Night Update is finally released, including new characters, challenges and general changes to make the game more fun.





How this will be formatted:

-The Bad News

-Additions

-Changes





Let’s not delay any longer, on to the:





The Bad News

Your save files are all reset, I know, I’m sorry. This was due to the security risks of my previous saving system using the built in resource loader for Godot. This would have allowed for bad actors to add code to the save files, putting devices at risk if they download a save file off of the internet.





This change was not done for settings and controls however, so don’t get any of those from the internet, but why would you anyway.





Additions

Now onto some good news! As this is the only content update this game will be given (Actually that wasn’t good news), there are new big additions. Including:





Challenges: This is the big one, the main addition of this update. When beating the game for the first time, the player is able to select a challenge to use which changes the runs in one of many different ways from: Hard Mode: This mode just makes the game harder and adds an extra area that the player has to beat. No Hit Mode: The player won’t be allowed to get hit Boss Rush Mode: The player has to fight all the bosses in a row Card Dump Mode: The player gets all the cards at once Timed Mode: The player has to beat the game quickly, getting extra time along the way. Ice Cream Mode: All the enemies and projectiles are made of ice cream. Infinity Mode: The game just never ends.

Hub Shop: In the hub area, there will be a shop that appears upon getting a shop token (A new type of currency). In the shop the player will be able to buy card packets which give the player a random thing of specific types. Don’t worry though! There are no duplicates and the player can’t get the currency any other way than playing the game. This shop just adds slow progression of new content.

Characters: There are 5 new characters in the game each brought from the new shop. All of them have their own alternative appearance, unlocked by doing different things in the game.

New Areas: There are 5 new areas in the game, 4 of them are from the new shop and the 5th one is used in the hard mode activity.

Minigames: To break up the runs a little bit, there are 3 minigames added: Blackjack - The player plays blackjack and can bet the game's currency or cards in the player’s hand. Roulette - The player plays Roulette and can either gain or lose health. Slots - The player plays slots and can get a variety of rewards. It is rigged in the players favour though as each attempt gives the player a higher chance to win, and on the player’s 5th attempt they are guaranteed to win.



All of these minigames only affect the run they are played in.

Achievements: This is self explanatory

New Bosses: There are 7 new bosses in the game. One for each new area, 3 added in the hard mode and a special secret boss.

New Weapons: There are 11 new weapons added to the game. Increasing the total amount of weapons to 27.

A Few New Upgrades and Modifiers: Some of the new upgrades include: The pets can attack Dropping bombs when the player rolls



Some of the new modifiers include:

An enemy gets targeted and needs to be killed first.

The rooms are darker

Bestiary: A new button added in the pause menu to open up the bestiary. This allows for the player to see all of the enemies in the game and a description about them. Only if they have killed the enemy first though.





Changes

Now to the changes. As this update took twice as long as the base game, there are a lot of changes, so I shall only be mentioning the big changes (aka, the ones I can remember). Here they are:





New Music: There is now new professional music made by Robert Rosenbrook. This means that the old music that was made by me no longer exists and can’t attack your eardrums.

Improved Combination System: The old weapon system no longer exists. In its place, the player is able to choose which bullets in the clip would be affected by the combination modifier, instead of the whole gun being affected. This allows for more unique combinations.

Multi-Direction Dashes: This is a pretty simple change, the player can now dash in 8 basic movement directions. It is small but it adds a lot to the dodging and gameplay.

Improved art direction: The art for the game is now focused on a more comic styling.

Improved Weapons: Each weapon has been balanced to be better. Including the dreaded rat gun.

Additional Settings: There are a few additional settings added, those being: the ability to rescale the cursor and stopping the mechanic of using currency to heal after each room.





As stated previously, I plan to have this be the final update (Apart from small fixes if people find issues while playing). This is so that I can focus on more projects in the future, there is a chance I will come back to update this game occasionally though.





I hope you enjoy the Into The Night Update!



