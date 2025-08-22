 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19699363 Edited 22 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, a new update is now available with the following changes:

Gameplay, Rules & Options

  • Added extra time and penalties.
  • Added difficulty settings.
  • Added button combo to fist-pass over the bar (instead of to a team-mate) \[RT+A / R2+X].
  • Fixed scores not registering after fouls (removed soft-lock case).
  • Fixed hand-pass into goal causing a soft-lock.
  • Double bounce now correctly called as travelling; correct player resumes play.
  • Players now release the ball when knocked to the ground to prevent travelling foul.
  • Players can move towards the ball correctly when catching.
  • Reduced probabilities of cards and injuries.


Set Pieces & Match Events

Frees

  • Fixed kicks sometimes going backwards.
  • Takers now face the correct direction once given.
  • Goalkeeper now takes frees close to goal when appropriate.
  • Added stinger to mask moving an inside-13m free to the 13m line.
  • Nets and other obstructing objects fade out for clear visibility.
  • Prevented players encroaching on free taker.

Throw-ins

  • Contesting players react better to each other.
  • Non-participants wait before moving towards centre.
  • Timing of throw-in actions improved.

Sidelines

  • Fixed AI sideline takers getting stuck.
  • Ensured the ball is kicked back into play.
  • Linesmen no longer crowd the kick taker.

Penalties

  • Fixed goalkeeper auto-dives choosing the wrong direction.


AI, Animation & Player Behaviour

  • Improved AI goal-kick choices.
  • Increased hard-tackle animation speed.
  • Goalkeepers recover to position faster after actions.


Career, Tournaments & Simulation

  • Added injuries/suspensions.
  • Generates new players at end of season.
  • Now able to see player detail panel for newly generated players.
  • Added end-of-year stingers to notify season end.
  • Resolved some player positions showing as “N/A” in simmed matches.
  • Prevented suspended players being subbed on during simmed matches.
  • Fixed custom leagues mishandling an odd number of teams.
  • Ensured worst 3rd-placed team is replaced by New York where applicable.
  • Correctly highlight teams in knockout tournaments.
  • Added UI notice when playing as New York and not involved in certain stages.
  • Fixed Team Management tab breaking in Full Season/Career if no player team is selected.
  • Fixed returning to Main Menu from a tournament leaving tournament data in memory.


UI/UX & Controls

  • Added Game Settings to the Pre-Game Options scene (Gameplay/Graphics/Audio).
  • Button prompts now adapt to platform and controller.
  • Fixed occasional inability to navigate the Main Menu.
  • Team Creator lineup display rotated to match other screens.
  • Fixed graphical issues with kit select.
  • Fixed soft-lock when disconnecting a controller.


Audio

  • Added audio volume settings.
  • Added missing UI SFX in Creator Centre, Tournaments, Career menu, and Team Select.


Visuals & Presentation

  • Changed visuals of Main Menu background and Pre-Game Menu scene.
  • Changed visuals of tournaments scene.
  • Improved jersey and shorts visuals.
  • Added varied ad boards around pitches.
  • Fixed pitch-side colliders to prevent the ball passing through the ground.


Stability & Performance

  • Fixed occasional freezes during match loading.
  • Improved match load times and reduced disk space usage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3580171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link