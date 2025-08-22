Hey everyone, a new update is now available with the following changes:
Gameplay, Rules & Options
- Added extra time and penalties.
- Added difficulty settings.
- Added button combo to fist-pass over the bar (instead of to a team-mate) \[RT+A / R2+X].
- Fixed scores not registering after fouls (removed soft-lock case).
- Fixed hand-pass into goal causing a soft-lock.
- Double bounce now correctly called as travelling; correct player resumes play.
- Players now release the ball when knocked to the ground to prevent travelling foul.
- Players can move towards the ball correctly when catching.
- Reduced probabilities of cards and injuries.
Set Pieces & Match Events
Frees
- Fixed kicks sometimes going backwards.
- Takers now face the correct direction once given.
- Goalkeeper now takes frees close to goal when appropriate.
- Added stinger to mask moving an inside-13m free to the 13m line.
- Nets and other obstructing objects fade out for clear visibility.
- Prevented players encroaching on free taker.
Throw-ins
- Contesting players react better to each other.
- Non-participants wait before moving towards centre.
- Timing of throw-in actions improved.
Sidelines
- Fixed AI sideline takers getting stuck.
- Ensured the ball is kicked back into play.
- Linesmen no longer crowd the kick taker.
Penalties
- Fixed goalkeeper auto-dives choosing the wrong direction.
AI, Animation & Player Behaviour
- Improved AI goal-kick choices.
- Increased hard-tackle animation speed.
- Goalkeepers recover to position faster after actions.
Career, Tournaments & Simulation
- Added injuries/suspensions.
- Generates new players at end of season.
- Now able to see player detail panel for newly generated players.
- Added end-of-year stingers to notify season end.
- Resolved some player positions showing as “N/A” in simmed matches.
- Prevented suspended players being subbed on during simmed matches.
- Fixed custom leagues mishandling an odd number of teams.
- Ensured worst 3rd-placed team is replaced by New York where applicable.
- Correctly highlight teams in knockout tournaments.
- Added UI notice when playing as New York and not involved in certain stages.
- Fixed Team Management tab breaking in Full Season/Career if no player team is selected.
- Fixed returning to Main Menu from a tournament leaving tournament data in memory.
UI/UX & Controls
- Added Game Settings to the Pre-Game Options scene (Gameplay/Graphics/Audio).
- Button prompts now adapt to platform and controller.
- Fixed occasional inability to navigate the Main Menu.
- Team Creator lineup display rotated to match other screens.
- Fixed graphical issues with kit select.
- Fixed soft-lock when disconnecting a controller.
Audio
- Added audio volume settings.
- Added missing UI SFX in Creator Centre, Tournaments, Career menu, and Team Select.
Visuals & Presentation
- Changed visuals of Main Menu background and Pre-Game Menu scene.
- Changed visuals of tournaments scene.
- Improved jersey and shorts visuals.
- Added varied ad boards around pitches.
- Fixed pitch-side colliders to prevent the ball passing through the ground.
Stability & Performance
- Fixed occasional freezes during match loading.
- Improved match load times and reduced disk space usage.
Changed files in this update