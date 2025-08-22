 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19699234
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed campaign boss spawning and added new safeguards and error correction
Fixed error when opening unlocks screen
Fixed error when starting a new campaign (same error, really)
Fixed missing damage values on some skill tooltips
Mastery of specific weapon types should be fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3904581
