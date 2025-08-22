Fixed campaign boss spawning and added new safeguards and error correction
Fixed error when opening unlocks screen
Fixed error when starting a new campaign (same error, really)
Fixed missing damage values on some skill tooltips
Mastery of specific weapon types should be fixed
