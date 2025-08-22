New Features

Added “Auto Sell Upgrade” in the shop: shortens the interval for auto-selling items



Added “Auto Purchase” in the shop: automatically buys refreshed items



Added option “Apply to Select All Button” in auto-sell settings



Optimizations

Increased speed when long-pressing bait



Optimized the sorting of aquarium decorations



Optimized the clickable area for locked items in the fish basket interface



Fish basket now remembers the last sorting selection for the current game



Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where upgrade icons still appeared after reaching max level



Fixed issue where fish acquisition prompts sometimes repeated



Fixed rare cases of missing affinity gifts



Fixed minor text errors



Dear players, hello!Thank you for your continued support and valuable suggestions. We have carefully collected recent feedback and implemented multiple optimizations and fixes in this version to bring you a better gaming experience. Here are the updates:If you have more suggestions or feedback, feel free to join our community to discuss. We will continue to refine and improve the game to make it even better! We are also working hard on new content, including brand new scenes, more fish, new NPCs, and more. If you have creative ideas, you are very welcome to share and discuss them with us!