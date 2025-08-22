Thank you for your continued support and valuable suggestions. We have carefully collected recent feedback and implemented multiple optimizations and fixes in this version to bring you a better gaming experience. Here are the updates:
New Features
- Added “Auto Sell Upgrade” in the shop: shortens the interval for auto-selling items
- Added “Auto Purchase” in the shop: automatically buys refreshed items
- Added option “Apply to Select All Button” in auto-sell settings
Optimizations
- Increased speed when long-pressing bait
- Optimized the sorting of aquarium decorations
- Optimized the clickable area for locked items in the fish basket interface
- Fish basket now remembers the last sorting selection for the current game
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where upgrade icons still appeared after reaching max level
- Fixed issue where fish acquisition prompts sometimes repeated
- Fixed rare cases of missing affinity gifts
- Fixed minor text errors
If you have more suggestions or feedback, feel free to join our community to discuss. We will continue to refine and improve the game to make it even better! We are also working hard on new content, including brand new scenes, more fish, new NPCs, and more. If you have creative ideas, you are very welcome to share and discuss them with us!
Changed files in this update