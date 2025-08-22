Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.





◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: August 22th, 2025

◽️ Game Version:

Windows PC Steam :20250822.6919.W

Mac Steam : 20250822.6920.M

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Zoi could occasionally not be selected or certain interactions were unavailable

Fixed an issue where abnormal screens were temporarily displayed or the City Map screen repeatedly appeared during City Trips.

Fixed an issue where Zoi, the Resale Store owner in the traveled city, did not appear after City Trips.

Fixed an infinite loading issue when attempting City Trips after pressing the City Map shortcut key (M) while the City Trips popup was open.

→ In addition, pressing the ESC key will now close the City Trips popup.

Fixed an issue where Zoi would not move when continuing a game saved during the "Deliver" interaction in the Resale Store.

Fixed an issue where some interaction icons did not appear during the Turtlebot Race at the Cahaya Resort.

Fixed an issue where the time-skip popup did not close and repeated infinitely when continuing after saving during a traffic accident.

Build

Fixed an issue where placing stairs also created a hole on the upper floor.

Fixed an issue where the new background was not applied when entering mannequin appearance editing in the Build Studio.

Fixed an issue where funds would go into negative values when expanding a swimming pool without sufficient funds.

Character

Fixed an issue where infants occasionally displayed abnormal appearances during adoption.

Mod

Improved detection and automatic disabling of incompatible Mods





※ For game stability, all mods will be automatically disabled when updates or patches are applied. You can reactivate them afterwards, so please keep this in mind.

※ You can check the issues we’re currently investigating on the Known Issues page .

If you encounter any problems while playing, please report them anytime via the inZOI Forums .

As always, you can also share issues through the following channels:







We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.





The inZOI Team