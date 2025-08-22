- lower badge requirement counts made less steep
- drone color on minimap - green
- fix icon color for bio and missile launcher
- fix edge-case AI crash (medusas on map edge :P)
- allow BTF modding with firestorm mod (fixes "biggest" assembly)
- Jackhammer bumped to 7d3
- exotic status of deagle fixed
- fixed demo ammunition requirements
- fix indestructible stuff in mephitic mines
Hotfix, Game 0.5.0d / Engine 0.10.0d
Update notes via Steam Community
Possibly the final set of fixes for this version, time to move on to develop 0.6.0!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3126532
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update