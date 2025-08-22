 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19699186
Update notes via Steam Community
Possibly the final set of fixes for this version, time to move on to develop 0.6.0!
  • lower badge requirement counts made less steep
  • drone color on minimap - green
  • fix icon color for bio and missile launcher
  • fix edge-case AI crash (medusas on map edge :P)
  • allow BTF modding with firestorm mod (fixes "biggest" assembly)
  • Jackhammer bumped to 7d3
  • exotic status of deagle fixed
  • fixed demo ammunition requirements
  • fix indestructible stuff in mephitic mines

