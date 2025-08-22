Warnings/pings are now played also when player-controlled buildings or artifacts are under attack
Current leaderboards nick is now loaded on start up
UI gives proper feedback for changing the nick
Added explanation text for Conquest and Invasion modes to menu
A few improvements to visuals and descriptions in-game
V128.1
