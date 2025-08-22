 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19699057 Edited 22 August 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Warnings/pings are now played also when player-controlled buildings or artifacts are under attack

  • Current leaderboards nick is now loaded on start up

  • UI gives proper feedback for changing the nick

  • Added explanation text for Conquest and Invasion modes to menu

  • A few improvements to visuals and descriptions in-game

