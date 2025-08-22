 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19699055 Edited 22 August 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone,

We've been able to roll out the 8.4c Hotfix earlier than expected.
Lone wolf is now open and will function normally according to each server's schedule.
Please restart the game to download the update.

Thank you all for your patience.

