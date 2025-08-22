Hello everyone,
We've been able to roll out the 8.4c Hotfix earlier than expected.
Lone wolf is now open and will function normally according to each server's schedule.
Please restart the game to download the update.
Thank you all for your patience.
8.4c Hotfix Complete
Update notes via Steam Community
