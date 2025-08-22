Hey everyone,

I'm excited to bring you a significant update with patch v1.10! This patch introduces some highly requested features like Steam Achievements and difficulty modes, along with crucial performance improvements and balancing changes.

Here are the details for v1.10:

Steam Achievements are Live! By popular demand, the Steam Achievement system has been added! I've introduced 35 achievements for you to unlock with this update. Please Note: All battle-related achievements can only be unlocked on Normal Difficulty and are not available on Easy Difficulty. Localized names for achievements will be updated in-game soon. Thanks for your patience!

Playtime Fix: Corrected an issue where playtime was not being recorded accurately. The game will now also track your number of playthroughs!

Combat Balancing: I've rebalanced stats to provide a more consistent challenge, as an interim fix for the currently overpowered player character. I will continue to refine this.

New Difficulty Modes: You can now choose between Easy and Normal modes to tailor your combat experience.

Super Safe Mode Added: A new filtered mode has been added which reduces sensitive content.

Performance Improvement: The core effects for the R-blade and Black Beauty have been reorganized, which greatly improves game performance and reduces lag.

Madam Yu's Interview: The interview session with Madam Yu is now passable and will grant a +1 Respect value upon successful completion.

Quicksave (TESTING): I've added an in-game quicksave feature! Press 8 to save your progress instantly. This key can be remapped in your keyboard/controller settings. (This is a TESTING feature - please always keep a backup save using the autosave or manual save slots!)

Special Event Trigger Rates: Increased or removed probability checks for certain special events. This change allows players to trigger events more reliably once the conditions are met, particularly for the Billy and Mario questlines.

Thank you for your ongoing support and invaluable feedback as I continue to improve Artis Impact!

Mas