Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .
We have released an update to improve gameplay.
Update Details
Bug Fixes
• Fixed an issue where players could not join a room when “Private” was checked in multiplayer
• Fixed a bug where the perk “Dice Roll” was not functioning correctly
• Fixed an issue where talismans could be used on other players while in half-yokai state
• Fixed a bug where the Ready status was not reflected correctly on the lobby screen
• Fixed display-related issues
• Fixed other minor bugs
We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update