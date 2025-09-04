Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .

We have released an update to improve gameplay.



Update Details

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where players could not join a room when “Private” was checked in multiplayer

• Fixed a bug where the perk “Dice Roll” was not functioning correctly

• Fixed an issue where talismans could be used on other players while in half-yokai state

• Fixed a bug where the Ready status was not reflected correctly on the lobby screen

• Fixed display-related issues

• Fixed other minor bugs

We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.



