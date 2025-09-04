 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19698908 Edited 4 September 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .

We have released an update to improve gameplay.


Update Details

　Bug Fixes

•  Fixed an issue where players could not join a room when “Private” was checked in multiplayer

•  Fixed a bug where the perk “Dice Roll” was not functioning correctly

•  Fixed an issue where talismans could be used on other players while in half-yokai state

•  Fixed a bug where the Ready status was not reflected correctly on the lobby screen

•  Fixed display-related issues

•  Fixed other minor bugs

We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.


Changed files in this update

