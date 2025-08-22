We're releasing a small patch that includes bug fixes and adjustments following the August 1st update.
Here are the details of what's been addressed:
Ember Enhancement Added
- You can now use Ember Enhancement to add a desired card to your deck at the start of a game.
- While this is a powerful feature and requires a significant number of points (comparable to late-game levels), we hope it provides a more flexible way to experience your intended decks.
Balance Adjustments
- In Endless Dream mode, the point at which enemy patterns intensify has been adjusted from turn 30 to turn 20.
- In Endless Dream mode, starting from turn 20, sheep now double their attack and HP with each turn.
- The damage interval of Aflame has been increased from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
- The Wacky Works' Byproduct event "The Persistent Salesman" will now only appear if you've encountered the "Start a Savings Plan!" event.
- Discount rates at the Goblin Traveling Shop are now applied in 10% increments.
- The relic Bloodrose Wreath has been upgraded from Rare to Legendary.
- The card Wacky Works' Byproduct now counts as all attack types, in addition to all unit types.
- Enemy units summoned from the flanks can now trigger rear attacks.
- After playing the card Final Banquet, mana will no longer be withheld at the start of your next turn.
- You can still gain mana through other means, such as using Mana Stone.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the reward multiplier for Torment Level 13 was incorrectly applied.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of the Part Dispenser was not functioning.
- Fixed an issue where the relics Dandelion Ink, Herb-Glow Ink, and Blueberry Ink did not apply to cards generated during combat.
- Fixed an issue where units summoned from Militia Barracks incorrectly counted towards the Pawn relic.
- Fixed an issue where Protect Me! sometimes failed to function correctly.
- Fixed an issue where enemy units were not immediately pushed back by the commander skill Francesca.
- Fixed an issue where Ghost Bat's VFX appeared abnormally large.
- Fixed an issue where the Torch Ceremony gimmick was triggered when Ghosts were summoned by the Army of the Dead effect.
- Fixed an issue where the Battering Ram would behave abnormally when blocked by ally units during the Retreat Order battle.
Other Improvements
- Some units that use counters now visually display their count values.
- Militia Barracks and Killer Bunny Farm now have visual indicators for their unit spawn intervals.
- If you've cleared the game at least once with a commander, a crown icon will now appear on their portrait in the selection screen.
