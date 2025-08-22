Hello everyone,

today’s update brings two important fixes based on your feedback:

Bugfixes

Galactic Market unlock The Galactic Market can now be properly unlocked and built after Research Level 2. Tooltips now display all required costs (credits and resources) before purchase. After purchase, the research card turns purple (researched), the Market room appears in the station build menu, and once built, the Galactic Trade button in the main menu becomes active.

Research tooltip colors Resource requirements on the research panel now correctly display in red/green instead of all white. This makes it clearer which resources are available and which are missing.



Note

The current border color system (orange/green/purple) for research items will be reworked in the future, since it has caused confusion.