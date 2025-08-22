 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19698659 Edited 22 August 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
today’s update brings two important fixes based on your feedback:

Bugfixes

  • Galactic Market unlock

    • The Galactic Market can now be properly unlocked and built after Research Level 2.

    • Tooltips now display all required costs (credits and resources) before purchase.

    • After purchase, the research card turns purple (researched), the Market room appears in the station build menu, and once built, the Galactic Trade button in the main menu becomes active.

  • Research tooltip colors

    • Resource requirements on the research panel now correctly display in red/green instead of all white.

    • This makes it clearer which resources are available and which are missing.

Note

The current border color system (orange/green/purple) for research items will be reworked in the future, since it has caused confusion.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2722161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link