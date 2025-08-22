 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19698644
Update notes via Steam Community

From August 12 to 27, grab your towel, SPF, and bring all your ninja-bros to the beach — it’s time for the first-ever Nekki Summer Fest 2025.

Two weeks to collect Starfish and trade them for rewards:

  • 3 skins: Beach Ronin and two divers — The Abyss Explorer & Treasure Hunter

  • 5 beach battle pickups: Duck Down hammer, Aqua Gun, Bonk inflatable bat, Disarming Cocktail shadow-bomb, and Diving Tank

  • 8 summer profile customization sets: frames, backgrounds, and avatars

  • 2 sunny emojis

Use codes: NSF1 and SFN7 to get your first summer customization set.

Play in any mode, earn Starfish (the better you play, the more you get), and grab the limited rewards before the wave takes them away!

On Google Play & Steam Coming soon to iOS and Nintendo Switch

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3186181
