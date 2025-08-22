 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19698518
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed the forge width.
• Rewrote the save system to get rid of ES3. This migration build lets both systems work side by side but it will be removed entirely in a future patch.

