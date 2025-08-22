 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19698514
Update notes via Steam Community
It has come to my attention that there was a missing "Eight-pointed star" audio file; it was initially removed from the game's content assumed unused and due to the large file size.

The .ogg and .m4a versions of this file that RPG Maker MV requires has been added back into the latest Build-08 of the game. Xere strikes again!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3010981
macOS English Depot 3010982
