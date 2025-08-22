Stuck? Not anymore! Before diving headfirst into each level, you’ll now see some handy tips that might just save your life (or at least your patience).



Tips with a twist * From “lower the difficulty and pretend it was your plan” to “ninjas can’t handle a good run-over.”

* Yes, we also remind you that giant worms CANNOT be killed. (Seriously, stop trying).

* And watch what you shoot: sometimes blasting the wrong thing disables your jump booster. That’s not a bug… it’s a tip.



Why this update matters Because now, when you fail, you can at least say: “Hey, the game did warn me!”.

