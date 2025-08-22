 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19698494 Edited 22 August 2025 – 12:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Stuck? Not anymore!

Before diving headfirst into each level, you’ll now see some handy tips that might just save your life (or at least your patience).

Tips with a twist

* From “lower the difficulty and pretend it was your plan” to “ninjas can’t handle a good run-over.”
* Yes, we also remind you that giant worms CANNOT be killed. (Seriously, stop trying).
* And watch what you shoot: sometimes blasting the wrong thing disables your jump booster. That’s not a bug… it’s a tip.

Why this update matters

Because now, when you fail, you can at least say: “Hey, the game did warn me!”.

