Stuck? Not anymore!Before diving headfirst into each level, you’ll now see some handy tips that might just save your life (or at least your patience).
Tips with a twist* From “lower the difficulty and pretend it was your plan” to “ninjas can’t handle a good run-over.”
* Yes, we also remind you that giant worms CANNOT be killed. (Seriously, stop trying).
* And watch what you shoot: sometimes blasting the wrong thing disables your jump booster. That’s not a bug… it’s a tip.
Changed files in this update