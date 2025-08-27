🚠 Chair lifts that teleport you back to the top of the mountain. Expect them to appear after about 5000 m



🌟 New permanent 25 % bonus multiplier per chair lift ride*



🏔️ Terrain generation gets slightly more extreme with every chair lift



🐇 Rabbit bonus multiplier decrease 10% faster than before



✨ Bonus multiplier reward sound pitched slightly higher



🌾 Fixed issue where grass tufts failed to despawn, potentially causing performance issues.



A couple of you have reported lag and glitches far down in the mountains of SNØ.The issues are most likely caused by numbers getting too big for the game engine. The further you move away from the mountain top the bigger your positional [x,y,z] coordinates get. To be honest we thought everyone would crash before this became a problem. We clearly underestimated your skill and dedication 😅To avoid reworking our entire world generation logic, we instead solved the issue by offering a simple way out of glitchy territory.*Chair lift bonus multiplier is added to rabbit bonus multiplier before being applied to incoming points☝️Magical chair liftsBestAlexSG