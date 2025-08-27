The issues are most likely caused by numbers getting too big for the game engine. The further you move away from the mountain top the bigger your positional [x,y,z] coordinates get. To be honest we thought everyone would crash before this became a problem. We clearly underestimated your skill and dedication 😅
To avoid reworking our entire world generation logic, we instead solved the issue by offering a simple way out of glitchy territory.
Here are the features that are new in SNØ 1.0.04.11
Additions
- 🚠 Chair lifts that teleport you back to the top of the mountain. Expect them to appear after about 5000 m
- 🌟 New permanent 25 % bonus multiplier per chair lift ride*
- 🏔️ Terrain generation gets slightly more extreme with every chair lift
*Chair lift bonus multiplier is added to rabbit bonus multiplier before being applied to incoming points
Changes
- 🐇 Rabbit bonus multiplier decrease 10% faster than before
- ✨ Bonus multiplier reward sound pitched slightly higher
Bugfixes
- 🌾 Fixed issue where grass tufts failed to despawn, potentially causing performance issues.
☝️Magical chair lifts
Best
Alex
SG
