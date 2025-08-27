 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19698458
Update notes via Steam Community
A couple of you have reported lag and glitches far down in the mountains of SNØ.

The issues are most likely caused by numbers getting too big for the game engine. The further you move away from the mountain top the bigger your positional [x,y,z] coordinates get. To be honest we thought everyone would crash before this became a problem. We clearly underestimated your skill and dedication 😅

To avoid reworking our entire world generation logic, we instead solved the issue by offering a simple way out of glitchy territory.

Here are the features that are new in SNØ 1.0.04.11

Additions
  • 🚠 Chair lifts that teleport you back to the top of the mountain. Expect them to appear after about 5000 m
  • 🌟 New permanent 25 % bonus multiplier per chair lift ride*
  • 🏔️ Terrain generation gets slightly more extreme with every chair lift

*Chair lift bonus multiplier is added to rabbit bonus multiplier before being applied to incoming points

Changes
  • 🐇 Rabbit bonus multiplier decrease 10% faster than before
  • ✨ Bonus multiplier reward sound pitched slightly higher

Bugfixes
  • 🌾 Fixed issue where grass tufts failed to despawn, potentially causing performance issues.



☝️Magical chair lifts

Best
Alex
SG

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2943151
macOS Depot 2943152
