Hello Cobalt players!

Today’s update focuses on combat balance adjustments and performance improvements. Here’s what’s new:



⚔️ Combat & Item Balance



Increased durability of both melee and ranged weapons, making them harder to break.



Adjusted melee weapon hit range for better balance.



All melee weapon damage has been increased. Higher-tier weapons now deal noticeably more damage.



Slightly increased the durability of axes, pickaxes, and shovels (subject to further tuning based on player feedback).



🦀 Creatures



Adjusted movement speeds of animals, with notable changes to crabs.



Reduced the attack range of crabs, so they deal damage only from more realistic distances.



🔧 General Improvements



Fixed several freezing issues reported by players.



Removed floating items that appeared in the map.



👀 Your feedback is incredibly valuable! Keep sharing your experiences with us.

See you in the next update!