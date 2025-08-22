 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19698457 Edited 22 August 2025 – 12:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Cobalt players!
Today’s update focuses on combat balance adjustments and performance improvements. Here’s what’s new:

⚔️ Combat & Item Balance

Increased durability of both melee and ranged weapons, making them harder to break.

Adjusted melee weapon hit range for better balance.

All melee weapon damage has been increased. Higher-tier weapons now deal noticeably more damage.

Slightly increased the durability of axes, pickaxes, and shovels (subject to further tuning based on player feedback).

🦀 Creatures

Adjusted movement speeds of animals, with notable changes to crabs.

Reduced the attack range of crabs, so they deal damage only from more realistic distances.

🔧 General Improvements

Fixed several freezing issues reported by players.

Removed floating items that appeared in the map.

👀 Your feedback is incredibly valuable! Keep sharing your experiences with us.
See you in the next update!

Changed files in this update

