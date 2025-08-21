This is a very cool patch that will help us strengthen the foundations of 9 Kings. Our three main topics: Decrees, the King Of Nothing, and performance. We heard your feedback, took notes on what's been fun, and with your help we believe our first patch after the biggest patch ever will also be a big deal.



The headline: we're bringing 15 new decrees (!!!) to the game and a new decree tier altogether. King of Nothing is getting very needed improvements and new mechanics. And the game's performance should be tighter than ever.



List of changes (0.8.11):

Nothing Makeover!

It was also time to give King of Nothing some well-deserved love. 9 Kings is growing fast, and the least we could do is give him his own pool of decrees. Soldiers and Paladins now have special effects. And Archers and Castles got crazy unique decrees. Spoilers: you can shoot double (or quintuple?) arrows. You can now throw flaming boulders. And much more. We hope you'll stop ranking one of our fav kings in the lowest tiers now >:(. Every king shall be S-Tier one day!

Soldier now gets +1% damage for every unit added to the troop.

Paladin now gets an HP boost for every DMG boost it gets .

Decree: Fireball

Decree: Twinshot

Decree: Freshmen

Decree: Armory

Decree: Development



Rainbow decrees!

Enter a new kind of decree that will add a new gameplay layer to your runs. We're talking about game changing effects with diverse trade-offs, like Gambling (which now also belongs to this new category). Rainbow decrees can appear at any Royal Council event. We're starting with a total of 5 unique ones. More to come soon!

Decree: Longtermism

Decree: Wishing Well

Decree: Refraction

Decree: Payroll

Universal decrees

Following the pattern of the new perk system, classic decrees you're already familiar with are now called Universal decrees. And we're also adding more of those!

Decree: Rebirth

Decree: Catharsis

Decree: Weakspot

Decree: Supplies

Performance

This is also a VERY meaningful part of this patch. We had a bunch of performance improvements lined up but rolling them out in the same patch as the King of Nomads could've been a bit too risky. So now it's time! The game should be more optimized than ever and hopefully we'll hear less and less about crashes. Please keep us posted. This is still a work in progress.

Improved spell attacks performance during battle (i.e Static , Combustion ).

Improved high unit count processing performance.

Improved stat application cycle performance (you should feel the difference specially when playing late game buff-heavy builds , like Lab Rat/Reinforce builds).

UP NEXT: a solution for the attack speed cap on crazy high speed builds. We'll talk more about this soon.

QoL/Balancing/Fixes

Thanks to your reports, we were also able to spot new bugs and address balancing/QoL issues.

Move Speed is now shown on plot tooltips.

Tooltip visuals/colors improved for readability.

Stat buffs are now visually displayed when you get a decree.

Subtly nerfed enemy Defender.

Spores now properly attack in the first year after loading a game.

Spores now work properly after Migrating a Mycelium plot.

Fixed an exploit that doubled your Mob count every time you loaded the game with Populate decree.

Pagoda's Imps now properly target the closest enemy again.



As always, after downloading the patch, please start a new run, as your previous run won’t have the updates stored and they may cause conflicts. If you experience any issues, please email us at report@sadsocket.com.

Steam Reviews: Your Feedback Matters

We've been reading through all your Steam reviews, and we appreciate the feedback we've been receiving. We'd love to continue seeing more of your thoughts! It helps us know what to focus on for each upcoming patch.

Please join us on Discord and Reddit. You can also find the 9 Kings wiki page here for information on the game! Love, Sad Socket team Love, Sad Socket team