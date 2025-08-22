Auto-pause Functionality: We've resolved an issue where the auto-pause feature was not working as intended. It should now reliably pause the game at the correct moments.



Localization and Text Updates: We have made numerous corrections and improvements to the in-game texts for a smoother and more immersive experience.



Greetings, Alchemists!We've just released a small hotfix to address a couple of issues that you've helped us identify. Your feedback is incredibly valuable as we continue to refine and improve the world of Ways of Alchemy.This update focuses on the following fixes:We want to extend a huge thank you to everyone for playing Ways of Alchemy and for taking the time to share your thoughts and bug reports. We are committed to the continued development of the game and will be rolling out more updates and fixes based on your feedback soon.Happy brewing!