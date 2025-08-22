 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19698387
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 0.10.02

I've made a number of changes to the tutorial to hopefully solve most problems players have had when it's enabled. But I haven't yet replicated every problem. So only time will tell. I'll have a larger patch late this weekend for additional updates.

  • Fixed various issues related to the tutorial when pausing or opening the inventory

  • Implemented some fixes to how the tutorial triggers and functions when earning your first level up or weapon upgrade.

  • Fixed a typo in the “Kinetic” synergy in the sidebar

  • Fixed a typo in the “Lucky Lancer” utility description

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492831
