Hotfix 0.10.02



I've made a number of changes to the tutorial to hopefully solve most problems players have had when it's enabled. But I haven't yet replicated every problem. So only time will tell. I'll have a larger patch late this weekend for additional updates.

Fixed various issues related to the tutorial when pausing or opening the inventory

Implemented some fixes to how the tutorial triggers and functions when earning your first level up or weapon upgrade.

Fixed a typo in the “Kinetic” synergy in the sidebar

Fixed a typo in the “Lucky Lancer” utility description