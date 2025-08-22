Working on logging

Growing tomatoes

Added reflections in mirrors

Working on logging

The player can work on logging. Cut trees can be handed over to the storage and then made into a package of firewood. The packages of firewood can be used to fill the storage for firewood in the player's house.

To logging, you need to take a saw with you. With its help, you can switch to chainsaw mode.

When you go to a logging site, you can cut down trees marked with a red piece of cloth.

Switch to chainsaw mode and cut down the tree. (The tree near the player's house is shown as an example)

Take the tree trunks to the storage facility at the sawmill.

One trunk can be used to make a pack of firewood (20 pieces).

Deliver these packages to the player's storage near the house, so that later you can use the firewood to light the stove inside the house or in the built bathhouse.

Over time, trees that have been cut down will grow back and will be available for harvesting again.

You can also sell firewood at your local store.

Growing tomatoes

There is a greenhouse with tomatoes in the player's yard.

To collect them, you need to use boxes.

Once a full box has been collected, the harvest can be sold at a local store.

When the harvest is collected, the beds need to be watered to ripen new tomatoes. Growth will begin with the first watering and will be completed in 10 days. To speed up the process to 5 days, you need to water the beds every day.

Added reflections in mirrors